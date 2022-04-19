This Is The Best Breakfast In Virginia

An Alexandria restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included Del Ray Cafe as the top choice for Virginia.

"This French cafe takes breakfast seriously, even flying in frozen croissants from France to bake on-site," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "They pride themselves on serving every as local and organic as possible. The entire restaurant was designed to be energy efficient. Fans can't stop raving about the variety of dishes and the care that this spot puts into serving the best French breakfast in the states."

