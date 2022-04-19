This Is The Best Breakfast In Massachusetts

A Brockton restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Massachusetts.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included JJ's Cafe as the top choice for Massachusetts.

"If you're seeking a homestyle breakfast with a lavish spin, look no further than this ever-popular brunch spot, which Yelpers agree is well worth the long weekend wait times," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "Seeking something simple? Then go for one of the classics, like a make-your-own omelet, steak and eggs, or brioche French toast. But if you're feeling bold (and super hungry), Yelpers advise ordering the hash bomb, which consists of three deep-fried corned beef hash balls stuffed with cheddar and hot sauce and then topped with sausage gravy."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state: