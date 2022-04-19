This Is The Best Breakfast In Massachusetts
By Jason Hall
April 19, 2022
A Brockton restaurant is being credited for having the best breakfast in Massachusetts.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best breakfast in each state, which included JJ's Cafe as the top choice for Massachusetts.
"If you're seeking a homestyle breakfast with a lavish spin, look no further than this ever-popular brunch spot, which Yelpers agree is well worth the long weekend wait times," Eat This, Not That's Rebecca Strong wrote. "Seeking something simple? Then go for one of the classics, like a make-your-own omelet, steak and eggs, or brioche French toast. But if you're feeling bold (and super hungry), Yelpers advise ordering the hash bomb, which consists of three deep-fried corned beef hash balls stuffed with cheddar and hot sauce and then topped with sausage gravy."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best breakfast in every state:
- Alabama- D'Road Cafe (Montgomery)
- Alaska- Snow City Cafe (Anchorage)
- Arizona- The Bread and Honey House (Phoenix)
- Arkansas- Oscar's Cafe (Eureka Springs)
- California- Uncle Af's (Agoura Hills)
- Colorado- Cafe Miriam (Denver)
- Connecticut- Brooklyn Baking Company (Waterbury)
- Delaware- Legal Grounds Cafe (Wilmington)
- Florida- Daily Eats (Tampa)
- Georgia- Fox & Fig (Savannah)
- Hawaii- Hawaiian Island Cafe (Waimanalo)
- Idaho- Ten/6 (Coeur d'Alene)
- Illinois- The Crepe Shop (Chicago)
- Indiana- Bread Basket Cafe & Bakery (Danville)
- Iowa- 392 Caffé (Clinton)
- Kansas- The Depot (Leavenworth)
- Kentucky- DV8 Kitchen (Lexington)
- Louisiana- Cafe Porch & Snowbar (New Orleans)
- Maine- Coffee ME Up (Portland)
- Maryland- Waffie (Baltimore)
- Massachusetts- JJ's Cafe (Brockton)
- Michigan- Oaks Eatery (Three Oaks)
- Minnesota- Cedar Coffee Company (Two Harbors)
- Mississippi- Sunrise Cafe (Bay Saint Louis)
- Missouri- Scott's Kitchen (Kansas City)
- Montana- Faye's Cafe (Livingston)
- Nebraska- Green Beans Coffee (Omaha)
- Nevada- Zenaida's Cafe (Las Vegas)
- New Hampshire- Colby's Breakfast and Lunch (Portsmouth)
- New Jersey- JJ's Diner (Township)
- New Mexico- 2G's Bistro (Albuquerque)
- New York- Dottie Audrey's Bakery Kitchen (Tuxedo Park)
- North Carolina- Savorez (Wilmington)
- North Dakota- Twenty Below Coffee (Fargo)
- Ohio- Scotty's Cafe (Columbus)
- Oklahoma- El Huevo Mexi Diner (Norman)
- Oregon- Ovation Coffee & Tea (Portland)
- Pennsylvania- Morgantown Coffee House (Elverson)
- Rhode Island- The Rhody Hen Cafe (Pawtucket)
- South Carolina- Maple Street Biscuit Company (Greenville)
- South Dakota- Josiah's Coffee House & Cafe (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Monell's Dining & Catering (Nashville)
- Texas- The Aussie Grind (Frisco)
- Utah- Cupla Coffee (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Butler's Pantry (Stowe)
- Virginia- Del Ray Cafe (Alexandria)
- Washington- Tibbitts @ Fern Hill (Tacoma)
- West Virginia- Wood Iron Eatery (Fayetteville)
- Wisconsin- 5th and Jefferson Coffee House (Sturgeon Bay)
- Wyoming- Persephone Bakery (Jackson)