This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In Arizona

By Dani Medina

April 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're looking for a break from burgers and chicken, maybe it's time to try a vegetarian restaurant.

Love Food compiled a list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state. Here's what the food site had to say about it:

Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too. From vegan diners to fine-dining spots, we bring you the best vegetarian restaurant in every state.

In Arizona, the best vegetarian spot is Green New American Vegetarian in Phoenix. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

Phoenix is known for its forward-thinking foodie options, and Green New American Vegetarian doesn't disappoint. This hip joint claims to "master all comfort food and celebrate vegetables" – and it does just that with delicious results. Favoured menu items include the Big Wac, a plant-based spin on the classic McDonald's burger with Green's very own special sauce. The vegan buffalo wings, served with house-made ranch, are award-winning too.

Green New American Vegetarian is located at 2022 N 7th St. in Phoenix.

To read the full list of the best vegetarian restaurants in every state, click here.

