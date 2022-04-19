This Is Washington State's Best Mac And Cheese

There's nothing like macaroni and cheese. Balancing the ingredients into a perfect dish of carbs and flavor is no easy task, but when done right, you'll keep coming back for more. It gets even more exciting when you mix in delicious proteins and fixings like lobster, bacon, chicken and much more.

Since there are plenty of restaurants serving mac and cheese across the nation, where can you find the best one in Washington state? Eat This, Not That! has the answer to that. They searched Yelp to find the most delicious version of this classic comfort dish in every state.

This is Washington's top choice: Wood Shop BBQ!

Here's why writers picked this BBQ restaurant:

"Known for their pulled pork and brisket sandwiches, this local eatery comes in with the hands-down best macaroni in all of Washington. Whether you want some plain mac and cheese or the mac and cheese balls, everything that comes out of the kitchen at the Wood Shop BBQ will be so good, you know you need to make another stop in. Make sure to come hungry, as these portions can floor you in no time."