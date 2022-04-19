This Minneapolis Coffee Shop Has The Best Cup Of Coffee

Does coffee serve as a sweet treat, or is it absolutely needed multiple times a day to help you function? Either way, it is always a good idea to support local businesses and stop by a coffee shop for a little morning pick me up. Some coffee shops provide just the right atmosphere to spark creativity and others bring a comfortable space to chill and catch up with old friends.

According to a list compiled by Meet Minneapolis, you can find the best cup of coffee at a cozy cafe called, "Uncommon Grounds" off of Hennepin Ave. There are few places like this shop, as coffee is served from inside a small Victorian-era house. There are lots of plants and comfortable places to sit, but the real attraction is the robust, delicious coffee.

Here is what Meet Minneapolis said about Uncommon Grounds:

"Located in a Victorian-style house from 1877, Uncommon Grounds has a unique and cozy vibe met with delicious coffee drinks and one of the best chai teas in the city. Comfy emerald green couches from the old L’Etoile Restaurant in St. Paul and intimate tables along with lush plants, retro floor lamps and interesting art on the walls make you feel like you’re being welcomed into someone’s house. Grab a coffee and stay a while."

For other coffee shops visit Meetminneapolis.com.