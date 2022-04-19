This Restaurant Serves The Best Sub Sandwich In Arizona

Sub sandwiches, what do you call them? Subs, hoagies, po' boys, heroes, grinders or spuckies?

While you decide your favorite term for these delicious, long, hot or cold sandwiches, check out this list that Love Food compiled of the best sub sandwiches in every state. Here's what the food site said about it:

Grinders, heroes, hoagies, po’ boys: whatever you call them, America loves a sub sandwich. Held together by a submarine-shaped roll, usually perfectly balanced between fluffy, chewy and crispy, and typically served stuffed to bursting, variations can be found across the US. From classic Italian-style subs with meatballs or layers of charcuterie and cheese to a Vietnamese bánh mì, these are the best places to eat a sub sandwich in every state.

In Arizona, you can find the best sub sandwich at Sidewinder Subs in Gilbert. Here's what Love Food said to back up its decision:

The Italian sub – either with spiced charcuterie or ham, salami and cheese – is a favourite for customers at Sidewinder Subs, though you can’t really go wrong with any options on the extensive menu, which includes meatball, pastrami, crab and avocado, and a vegetarian sub with “every veggie we have”. The friendly staff members are happy to make customised sub sandwiches to order, too.

Sidewinder Subs is located at 1455 W Elliot Rd #103 in Gilbert.

To read the full list of the best sub sandwiches in every state, click here.