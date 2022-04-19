This Texas City Is The Best In The U.S. For Dating

Are you searching for love in a hopeless place? Try moving to the most date-able cities in the U.S.

BestPlaces.net compiled a list of the best — and worst — cities in the United States for dating. Here's how they did it:

The study is based on criteria that includes percentage of singles ages 18-24, population density, and dating venues per capita such as concerts, coffee shops, bars, bowling alleys, etc., and includes 80 metro areas in America. We teamed up with AXE Deodorant Bodyspray, which specializes in the dating game, to find out which city is revered as the D.C. (Dating Capital) of the U.S.

At No. 1 is Austin, Texas. Here's why BestPlaces.net ranked this city as the best to date:

Taking home the grand prize, Austin scores relatively high in everything, from frequency of dating partners to the number of establishments to meet people. Austin also has the highest percentage of 18-24-year-olds and knows how to have fun as they spent more money out socializing than any other area. Austin residents also had the highest expenditures on alcohol purchased away from home.

Here's a look at the top 10 best cities in the U.S. for dating:

Austin, TX Colorado Springs, CO San Diego, CA Raleigh, NC Seattle, WA Charleston, SC Norfolk, VA Ann Arbor, MI Springfield, MA Honolulu, HI

Here are the worst:

Kansas City, MO Wichita, KS Minneapolis, MN Detroit, MI Louisville, KY Greensboro, NC Atlanta, GA Pittsburgh, PA Houston, TX Charlotte, NC

To read the full report, click here.