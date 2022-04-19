This Texas City Is The Best In The U.S. For Dating

By Dani Medina

April 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Are you searching for love in a hopeless place? Try moving to the most date-able cities in the U.S.

BestPlaces.net compiled a list of the best — and worst — cities in the United States for dating. Here's how they did it:

The study is based on criteria that includes percentage of singles ages 18-24, population density, and dating venues per capita such as concerts, coffee shops, bars, bowling alleys, etc., and includes 80 metro areas in America. We teamed up with AXE Deodorant Bodyspray, which specializes in the dating game, to find out which city is revered as the D.C. (Dating Capital) of the U.S.

At No. 1 is Austin, Texas. Here's why BestPlaces.net ranked this city as the best to date:

Taking home the grand prize, Austin scores relatively high in everything, from frequency of dating partners to the number of establishments to meet people. Austin also has the highest percentage of 18-24-year-olds and knows how to have fun as they spent more money out socializing than any other area. Austin residents also had the highest expenditures on alcohol purchased away from home.

Here's a look at the top 10 best cities in the U.S. for dating:

  1. Austin, TX
  2. Colorado Springs, CO
  3. San Diego, CA
  4. Raleigh, NC
  5. Seattle, WA
  6. Charleston, SC
  7. Norfolk, VA
  8. Ann Arbor, MI
  9. Springfield, MA
  10. Honolulu, HI

Here are the worst:

  1. Kansas City, MO
  2. Wichita, KS
  3. Minneapolis, MN
  4. Detroit, MI
  5. Louisville, KY
  6. Greensboro, NC
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. Pittsburgh, PA
  9. Houston, TX
  10. Charlotte, NC

To read the full report, click here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.