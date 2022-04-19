Train Collision In Nashville Leads To 'Extremely Flammable' Gas Spill

A neighborhood in West Nashville has been evacuated following a train collision and gasoline spill Tuesday (April 19) morning.

Metro Nashville Police and crews with the Nashville Fire Department are responding to a scene on 51st Avenue North in The Nations after a train collided with a tanker truck carrying ethanol gasoline over a railroad crossing around 8:15 a.m., per FOX 17. Officials report that the train was traveling at a low rate of speed when it crashed into the fuel truck, spilling its contents across the roadway.

According to the news outlet, a one-block perimeter has been set up and the area has been evacuated as HAZMAT crews work to contain the fuel spill.

NFD Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said the spill could be dangerous due to the flammable nature of the oil.

"The product is actually ethanol, which is extremely flammable and combustible," said Loney. "Anything as simple as someone within the perimeter starting up their vehicle or throwing out a cigarette butt could create a spark and produce a fire that would generate a larger hazard."