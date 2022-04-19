Uber Lifts Mask Requirement For Drivers And Passengers

Uber announced that starting on Wednesday (April 19), masks will no longer be required for passengers or drivers. The ridesharing company noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing a mask and asked people to be respectful of those who still choose to wear one.

"However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area," Uber wrote on its safety page explaining the policy change.

"Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

Uber began requiring masks for drivers and passengers in May 2020. The company made passengers check a box in the app when they requested a vehicle acknowledging that they had to wear a mask. In addition, Uber also made drivers take a selfie to prove they had a mask on.

The decision to lift the mask requirement comes one day after a federal judge struck down the federal mandate that required masks to be worn on public transportation and in transportation hubs. The mandate had been recently extended until May 3.