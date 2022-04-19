Uber Lifts Mask Requirement For Drivers And Passengers

By Bill Galluccio

April 19, 2022

International Travel During the Covid-19 Pandemic
Photo: Getty Images

Uber announced that starting on Wednesday (April 19), masks will no longer be required for passengers or drivers. The ridesharing company noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends wearing a mask and asked people to be respectful of those who still choose to wear one.

"However, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area," Uber wrote on its safety page explaining the policy change.

"Remember: many people still feel safer wearing a mask because of personal or family health situations, so please be respectful of their preferences. And if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip."

Uber began requiring masks for drivers and passengers in May 2020. The company made passengers check a box in the app when they requested a vehicle acknowledging that they had to wear a mask. In addition, Uber also made drivers take a selfie to prove they had a mask on.

The decision to lift the mask requirement comes one day after a federal judge struck down the federal mandate that required masks to be worn on public transportation and in transportation hubs. The mandate had been recently extended until May 3.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.