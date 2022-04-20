A Robot Can Now Deliver Your Food In Texas

It's a bird... It's a plane... It's a robot delivering your food?!

Food delivery company Coco has launched remotely piloted delivery devices in the Houston area. These robots are programmed to deliver food from four Houston-area restaurants to the southwest Houston and Montrose areas, according to ABC 13. Coco has already launched in Austin and has plans to roll out robots in Dallas soon, according to CultureMap Houston.

Right now, the four Houston-area restaurants with Coco delivery are: Brookstreet BBQ, Rustika Cafe, Ruggles Black and Trendy Dumpling.

These bots deliver your food in 15 minutes or less, according to Coco's website. When a customer places an order, Coco, the robot, drives to the restaurant where staff loads the food into the bot before heading to the customer's house. The bots are locked until it reaches the customer so you don't have to worry about anybody tampering with your meal.

How do these robots know where to go? Coco spokesperson Joshua Hawkins told ABC 13 the devices have five cameras and a live feed. They use GPS and these cameras to get to the customer.

"What you see is what you get. The bot itself is run electronically, human-piloted. It's fully LED. It's got front and rear lights. Plus, sidelights and a flag light so people can see it coming at nighttime," Hawkins said.