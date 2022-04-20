Dozens Of Buildings Destroyed So Far By Arizona Wildfire
By Ginny Reese
April 20, 2022
Hundreds of families have already been forced to evacuate as a wildfire threatens several communities near Flagstaff, reported ABC 15. In addition, over two dozen buildings have been destroyed, according to the Coconino National Forest.
The Coconino National Forest told the news outlet that the fire has grown to over 16,625 acres.
Forest officials explained that more than 750 homes have been evacuated so far along with 1,000 animals. The Timberline area along with areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545 are in a GO status, meaning they should immediately evacuate.
Coconino County wrote on Twitter:
"TUNNEL FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE
The Tunnel Fire is impacting the Timberline Area outside of Flagstaff.
This area is on GO, EVACUATE NOW notice:
- East and West sides of 89, from Campbell to Sunset Crater"
There has been a shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff for anyone who needs assistance during the evacuation.
