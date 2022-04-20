Dozens Of Buildings Destroyed So Far By Arizona Wildfire

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Hundreds of families have already been forced to evacuate as a wildfire threatens several communities near Flagstaff, reported ABC 15. In addition, over two dozen buildings have been destroyed, according to the Coconino National Forest.

The Coconino National Forest told the news outlet that the fire has grown to over 16,625 acres.

Forest officials explained that more than 750 homes have been evacuated so far along with 1,000 animals. The Timberline area along with areas north of Lenox Road and south of Forest Service 545 are in a GO status, meaning they should immediately evacuate.

Coconino County wrote on Twitter:

"TUNNEL FIRE EVACUATION UPDATE 
The Tunnel Fire is impacting the Timberline Area outside of Flagstaff.
This area is on GO, EVACUATE NOW notice:
- East and West sides of 89, from Campbell to Sunset Crater"

There has been a shelter set up at Sinagua Middle School in Flagstaff for anyone who needs assistance during the evacuation.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.