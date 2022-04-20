Florida Woman Used Fake Burglary Report To Excuse Tardy Arrival To Work

Employees have come up with all kinds of excuses to get out of work or avoid penalties for being tardy. One Florida woman took it to the next level, WKMG reports.

Taleta Collier, 34, is accused of forging a police report to excuse herself for being late to work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Cops say she was already on an employee improvement plan over "excessive tardiness" before the incident.

Deputies claim Collier, who works as a TSA agent at a Tampa airport, called her employer on March 20 telling them she was running late. Upon arrival, she allegedly told her boss a man armed with a knife tried breaking into her parents' car, authorities say. Since Collier couldn't provide a case number or business card from a detective, her supervisor asked for a copy of the report, according to PCSO.

The employee reportedly sent a screenshot of the report on April 3, which had the name and number of a current deputy on vacation at the time, officials say. The supervisor still asked for a physical copy since the photo "was cut off halfway through the second page and no incident description was visible," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement.

The sheriff's office determined the report to be false after reviewing Collier's photo and arrested her Monday (April 18).

The 34-year-old is facing charges of criminal use of a personal ID and uttering a false document.