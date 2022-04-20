Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For New Single 'Plan B'

By Yashira C.

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has finally revealed the release date for the new track she debuted at Coachella Weekend 1, "Plan B."

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper took to Twitter today to share that the single will release this Friday (April 22.) Alongside the announcement, she shared the cover art which features a photo of Megan herself in a bubble bath looking stunning as ever. Megan previously teased the new song in a tweet, "I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” The song samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix,” and many have labeled it a "diss track." On Saturday night, she described the song as "personal" and dedicated it “to whom it may the f—k concern." Fans went wild after the performance, referencing the lyrics and begging Megan to release it ASAP.

See the announcement below.

On Monday (April 18), the "Savage" rapper teased the studio version of the new track. She shared a video of herself passionately lip-syncing along to the song and wrote in the caption: "LADIESSSS LOVE YOURSELF CAUSE THIS SH-T CAN GET UGLY." Watch the video below.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.