Megan Thee Stallion Announces Release Date For New Single 'Plan B'

Megan Thee Stallion has finally revealed the release date for the new track she debuted at Coachella Weekend 1, "Plan B."

The "Sweetest Pie" rapper took to Twitter today to share that the single will release this Friday (April 22.) Alongside the announcement, she shared the cover art which features a photo of Megan herself in a bubble bath looking stunning as ever. Megan previously teased the new song in a tweet, "I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” The song samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix,” and many have labeled it a "diss track." On Saturday night, she described the song as "personal" and dedicated it “to whom it may the f—k concern." Fans went wild after the performance, referencing the lyrics and begging Megan to release it ASAP.

See the announcement below.