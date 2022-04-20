This Is Colorado's Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

April 21, 2022

Young multicultural friends drinking and toasting beer at brewery bar patio - Youth life style concept with men and women having fun together out side - Bright vivid filter with focus on mid girl
Photo: Getty Images

It's always nice to dine in, but you don't have to stay inside to enjoy a meal. Plenty of American restaurants offer you more than one place to sit and eat, from spacious patios and balconies to rooftops and bustling sidewalks. Sometimes these spaces can have the most gorgeous views and heighten your dining experience.

If you've been feeling like alfresco dining, LoveFood scoured the country to find the best outdoor dining restaurant in every state.

Writers picked this restaurant as the top pick for Colorado: Altezza at The Peaks Resort and Spa!

They also explained why they chose this luxurious spot:

"'Casual mountain dining' is what's on offer at this restaurant in the ski town of Telluride. Altezza is part of the aptly-named Peaks Resort and Spa and its outdoor decks offer picture-perfect panoramas of the surrounding bluffs, at their prettiest with a crown of snow. Happily, the food is as inviting as the view. There's an impressive selection of meat and veggie dishes, from braised short rib with roasted garlic mash to a tempting veggie burger."

If you want to try dining here, drop by 136 Country Club Dr. in Telluride. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

For more recommendations, check out LoveFood's full article HERE.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.