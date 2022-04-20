This Is Colorado's Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant

It's always nice to dine in, but you don't have to stay inside to enjoy a meal. Plenty of American restaurants offer you more than one place to sit and eat, from spacious patios and balconies to rooftops and bustling sidewalks. Sometimes these spaces can have the most gorgeous views and heighten your dining experience.

If you've been feeling like alfresco dining, LoveFood scoured the country to find the best outdoor dining restaurant in every state.

Writers picked this restaurant as the top pick for Colorado: Altezza at The Peaks Resort and Spa!

They also explained why they chose this luxurious spot:

"'Casual mountain dining' is what's on offer at this restaurant in the ski town of Telluride. Altezza is part of the aptly-named Peaks Resort and Spa and its outdoor decks offer picture-perfect panoramas of the surrounding bluffs, at their prettiest with a crown of snow. Happily, the food is as inviting as the view. There's an impressive selection of meat and veggie dishes, from braised short rib with roasted garlic mash to a tempting veggie burger."