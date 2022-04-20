This Is The Best Vegetarian Restaurant In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're going meat-free for dietary restrictions or ethical reasons, it used to be hard to find great vegetarian food that is both meatless and flavorful. Fortunately, there are now plenty of restaurants around North Carolina that are offering either a totally-vegetarian menu or some incredible plant-based options.

LoveFood found the best vegetarian restaurant in each state, "from vegan diners to fine-dining spots," including a fully vegan spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"Meaty morsels like burgers, barbecue ribs and fried chicken are mainstays of American cuisine – but there are plenty of spots that focus on delicious vegetarian and plant-based dishes too."

So which vegetarian restaurant was named the best in North Carolina?

Oh My Soul

Located in Charlotte, Oh My Soul is a 100% vegan restaurant specializing in delicious South African-inspired plant-based cuisine, such as the Vish and Chips, made with battered banana blossom, veggie-filled Thaitastic Lettuce Cups and Cape Town's most famous sandwich, The Gatsby.

Oh My Soul is located at 3046 North Davidson Street in Charlotte.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"This colorful South African spot in Charlotte's Arts District ha a strong ethos: Oh My Soul resolves to 'be kind to every kind' and offers a menu of plant-based 'cruelty-free' dishes. Brunch options include indulgent French toast with cinnamon-fried banana, while there's seitan 'steak,' loaded sweet potatoes or a roster of burgers for dinner. The sun trap of a patio is typically a popular hangout too."

Check out the full list here.

