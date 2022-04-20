This Is The Most Abandoned Place In Ohio

Dark tourists, horror fanatics, and thrill seekers are drawn to Ohio due to its many abandoned locations. These areas are either in hard to reach, remote locations that are unavailable to the general public or have been condemned for reasons specific to the area.

According to a list compiled by Only In Your State, you can hit each and every spot on the list in under 10 hours by car. Forgotten, mangled sites ranging from abandoned water parks to old water mills in the middle of nowhere sit waiting for visitors to revel in the haunting history. The most abandoned place in Ohio is the subway section of the Detroit-Superior Bridge in Cleveland that has not been used since the 1950s.

Here is what Only In Your State said about the abandoned subway:

"The Detroit-Superior Bridge, (also known as the Veterans Memorial Bridge), is a 3,112 ft. long arch bridge over the Cuyahoga River, linking Detroit Avenue and Superior Avenue. When cars pass over this bridge, they’re also passing over a lower streetcar level that hasn’t been in operation since 1954. Today, the streetcar level remains vacant and closed off. However, a few times a year the Cuyahoga County Engineer’s Office opens the system to the public—allowing urban explorers to venture through the lonely (and slightly eerie) tunnels."

