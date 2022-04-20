This Is The Most Popular Cocktail In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

April 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you enjoy cocktails, chances are you have a drink that you order the most. From sweet belllinis and dark and stormys to unique gin fizz and hot buttered rums, each state has its go-to cocktail that it enjoys more than all the others.

Using Google Trends from March 2020 to March 2021, Upgraded Points found each state's favorite cocktail, including one of the most popular orders in North Carolina, because, according to Mashed, "with all things food- and beverage-related, each region has its own particular preferences."

So what is the most popular cocktail in North Carolina?

Mimosa

North Carolina's favorite cocktail is also the top choice overall, joining five other states across the country who prefer the sparkling citrusy brunch favorite, including Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland and Tennessee.

Here's what Mashed had to say:

"The mimosa, it seems, dates back to the 1920s in one form or another. An earlier, British version, known as the Buck's Fizz, is usually made from 2 parks sparkling wine and 1 part orange juice. The slightly healthier American tweak on this recipe reduced the alcohol/juice ration to 50:50. ... If you're not too into OJ, though, you might like to try making mimosas with lemonade, instead."

Check out the full list here.

