This Is Washington State's Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant

By Zuri Anderson

April 20, 2022

It's always nice to dine in, but you don't have to stay inside to enjoy a meal. Plenty of American restaurants offer you more than one place to sit and eat, from spacious patios and balconies to rooftops and bustling sidewalks. Sometimes these spaces can have the most gorgeous views and heighten your dining experience.

If you've been feeling like alfresco dining, LoveFood scoured the country to find the best outdoor dining restaurant in every state.

Writers picked this restaurant as the top pick for Washington state: Westward!

They also explained why they chose this seafood spot:

"Uber-cool Seattle has plenty of places for an alfresco bite, but our favourite is Westward, whose outdoor decking overlooks the north shore of Lake Union. There's a fire pit and huddles of Adirondack chairs facing the water, plus plenty of long tables for those wanting a sit-down dinner. The menu is bursting with seafood options, from oyster shooters and clams to halibut ceviche."

If you want to try dining here, drop by 2501 N Northlake Way in Seattle. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

For more recommendations, check out LoveFood's full article HERE.

