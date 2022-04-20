This Restaurant Has The Best Seafood In All Of Arizona

Seafood is an acquired taste, and the perfect deep-sea dishes can be hard to find. But don't worry, one website has taken the time to find out which one is the best in the state.

Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best seafood in each state. The website states, "From hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare, this list goes to show that good seafood can fit every budget." To determine the list, the website used Yelp reviews and star ratings.

According to the list, the best seafood restaurant in Arizona is Bluewater Grill in Phoenix. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Nestled in the heart of Phoenix, this seafood spot is the first Arizona location of the California-based chain. From gourmet crab cakes to cedar plank salmon, the menu offers a wide variety of seafood favorites. "I can't get enough of this place! Seafood is always fresh! You will not be disappointed!" writes one happy Yelp reviewer."

