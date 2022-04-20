This Restaurant Has The Best Seafood In All Of Texas

By Ginny Reese

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Seafood is an acquired taste, and the perfect deep-sea dishes can be hard to find. But don't worry, one website has taken the time to find out which one is the best in the state.

Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best seafood in each state. The website states, "From hole-in-the-wall locations to fine dining fare, this list goes to show that good seafood can fit every budget." To determine the list, the website used Yelp reviews and star ratings.

According to the list, the best seafood restaurant in Texas is Goode Company Seafood in Houston. Here's what the website says about the restaurant:

"Come for the old school, diner-style atmosphere and stay for the southern coastal seafood classics. Dive into the sautéed crab fingers or opt for the wood-fired swordfish entree for the full Goode Company experience. Of course, no visit to this Texas seafood staple would be complete without the heavenly chocolate cream pie for dessert!"

Click here to see the best seafood restaurant in each state.

