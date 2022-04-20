Tom Parker's Widow Gives Emotional Eulogy At Husband's Funeral

Crowds gathered in London to say their final farewell to Tom Parker, who died on March 30 following a devastating battle with brain cancer.. He was 33. During the funeral, Parker’s widow, Kelsey Hardwick, emotionally delivered her husband’s eulogy.

Hardwick tearfully recounted her 13-year relationship with her husband, though it felt they’d known one another for 1,000 years. She also pledged to continue raising their two children with values important to her late husband, TMZ noted in a new report on Wednesday (April 20). The entertainment news hub also noted that Parker’s bandmates from The Wanted — Jay MacGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaren and Nathan Sykes — carried Parker’s casket into the church.

The Wanted confirmed Parker’s death on social media on March 30, writing at the time that the “are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Parker and Hardwick tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed Aurelia Rose in June of 2019. Bodhi Thomas Paris followed in late 2020, around the time Parker revealed his diagnosis.

Hardwick previously said on Instagram: “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you ❤️💫✨❤️”