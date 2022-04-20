USFL Player Has Unbelievable Resemblance To Rob Gronkowski

Brandom has a long way to go before matching Gronkowski's NFL legacy, having recorded just one catch for one yard during his USFL debut in the Generals' 28-24 loss to the Birmingham Stallions last Saturday (April 16).

Gronkowski, a four-time Super Bowl champion, currently ranks third all-time among NFL tight ends in career touchdown receptions (92), fifth in receiving yards (9,286) and 10th in receptions (621).

The 32-year-old free agent still hasn't decided on his NFL future, having told TMZ Sports, "Right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field, I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now," earlier this month.

Gronkowski had previously retired in 2019 following his last Super Bowl victory as a member of the New England Patriots, before coming out of retirement the following offseason and rejoining Tom Brady -- his teammate for his entire career -- after being traded to the Buccaneers days later.

In February, Gronkowski said he'd retire if pressured to decide on his NFL future immediately at the time.

"If they're like, 'Rob, you've got to decide right now, right this second if you're playing next year,' I would say 'no' right now, it's two days after the season. I would be like, 'No, I'm not playing,'"" Gronkowski said during an appearance on TMZ Sports on January 25. "It's way too soon, but like, you've got to give it some time, you've got to rest. I would say to see how everything goes, how everything plays out, how I feel. I just want to heal completely, see where my thoughts are from there, then.

"I would say, really, you really start thinking of what you're really going to do in about three, four, five weeks from now, especially in my situation."

That statement came before Brady officially announced his retirement and eventual unretirement weeks later.