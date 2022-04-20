Watch Bill Nighy Star As Florence Welch's Anxiety In 'Free' Video

Everyone's favorite science buff Bill Nighy stars in Florence + The Machine's video for "Free," playing Florence Welch's anxiety. The song is the latest offering off the band's upcoming album album Dance Fever, following "My Love," "Heaven Is Here," and lead single "King." Despite having just come out, this isn't the first time some fans have heard "Free" — Florence debuted it during an intimate show in Newcastle over the weekend.

Like the other videos in this press campaign, "Free" was directed by Autumn de Wilde in Ukraine. “Dedicated to the spirit, creativity and perseverance of our brave Ukrainian friends,” reads a message after the clip is over. “Filmed in Kyiv on 18 November 2021 with Ukrainian filmmakers and artists, whose radiant freedom can never be extinguished."

Dance Fever is slated for a May 13 release and can be pre-ordered here. Watch the "Free" video above.

Florence + The Machine plan to play an intimate show in Los Angeles on April 29 to celebrate the album's release and then will return stateside for a fall North American tour. See a full list of dates below.

Florence + The Machine North American Tour Dates

April 29 Los Angeles Theatre Los Angeles, CA

May 6 Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center New York, NY

September 2 Place Bell Montreal, QC*

September 3 Budweiser Stage Toronto, ON*

September 7 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island Chicago, IL†

September 8 Xcel Energy Center St. Paul, MN†

September 10 Pine Knob Music Theatre Clarkson, MI†

September 12 Capital One Area Washington, D.C.†

September 14 TD Garden Boston, MA†

September 16 Madison Square Garden New York, NY†

September 20 Ascend Amphitheatre Nashville, TN‡

September 21 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Alpharetta, GA‡

September 23 Amway Center Orlando, FL‡

September 24 FTX Arena Miami, FL‡

September 27 Moody Center Austin, TX§

September 28 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory Irving, TX§

October 1 Ball Arena Denver, CO

October 4 Rogers Arena Vancouver, BC**

October 6 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA††

October 7 Theater of the Clouds Portland, OR**

October 9 Shoreline Amphitheatre Mountain View, CA††

October 12 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre San Diego, CA††

October 14 Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

*with Arlo Parks

†with Sam Fender

‡with King Princess

§with Yves Tumor

**with Japanese Breakfast

††with Wet Leg