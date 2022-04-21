A$AP Rocky Released From Jail After Posting $550,000 Bond

Both the rapper and Rihanna were reportedly stunned when a group of police officers met them at the terminal inside LAX. According to TMZ, authorities decided not to give Mayers any warning prior to his arrest because they were still looking for the weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting. The victim, who has not yet been identified, reportedly told police that the rapper shot at him three to four times with one bullet grazing his left hand. Police thought if they gave Mayers' team the heads-up that the rapper would try to dispose of the handgun. That's also why they chose to execute the search warrant at the same time as Mayers' arrest.



The search warrant allowed a S.W.A.T. team to infiltrate A$AP Rocky's home in West Hollywood. In video footage provided to TMZ, officers made several attempts to bust through the gate of the rapper's property in order to find the alleged weapon. Authorities were spotted walking out of the home with a box of files but there was no confirmation regarding what was inside the box.



Neither A$AP Rocky or Rihanna have publicly commented on the situation yet.