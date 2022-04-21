Corpse Flower That Smells Like Rotting Flesh Blooms In Michigan

By Logan DeLoye

April 21, 2022

Child picking a Corn Flower
Photo: Getty Images

April showers are supposed to bring sweet-smelling May flowers throughout the Midwest, but this flower is altering expectations. There is a flower that has bloomed inside of a greenhouse at Grand Valley State University in Allendale that smells like rotting flesh. It is called the "corpse flower" for good reason and only blooms once every 10 years. When it does, it causes a real stink around campus for 24 hours despite its beautiful red exterior.

According to UPI, the flower is native to Indonesia and this is the first time that the college has seen it bloom since being brought to campus seven years ago. The growing period of the corpse flower is extended due to its slow growing nature. It will not omit its signature smell until it is large enough to produce scent.

So why would GVSU choose to have one of these flowers on campus if it smells like a dead person?

Apparently, the flower is rare and endangered. Also known as Amorphophallus titanum, the species needs help being restored and is being housed safely in the Barbara Kindschi Greenhouse on the campus grounds.

The greenhouse is open to the public and visitors are able to see and smell the corpse flower.

