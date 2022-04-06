This Flower Is Only Found In Kentucky And Nowhere Else On Earth

Did you know that Kentucky produces a flower that only grows right here in the state and nowhere else? Anita Durairaj with Newsbreak reported that the Kentucky Glade Cress is a small flower that only grows right here in the Bluegrass State.

The small flowering plant grows from two to four inches in height and grows on thin and flat soil. It produces a beautiful, small, white or lilac-colored flower. According to KyGladeCress.com, the flower is a member of the mustard family and typically blooms in late February to early March.

If you thought the flower only growing in Kentucky was rare... it goes even further than that. The small flower can only be found in Bullitt and extreme southeast Jefferson counties. It's considered to be special and rare, and it must be protected.

Since the flower is so rare, there is now concern that residential and commercial development has impeded the plant's growth. Concerns have risen about the possible extinction of Kentucky's unique plant. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has even listed the plant as "threatened."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has designated more than 2,000 acres in Bullitt and Jefferson Counties as Critical Habitat Zones for the plant.

Click here to learn more about how to protect Kentucky's rare flower.