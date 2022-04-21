Fat Joe, Eve, Uncle Luke & More Tell Their Origin Story In New TV Series

Each episode will show never-before-seen archival footage and include intimate interviews with the artist, their families and their friends. We may see them while they're at home, out on the job or even at a club performance. A&E will also launch an accompanying Origins Of Hip-Hop podcast, which will fuel the conversation about the artists after the show ends.



Origins Of Hip-Hop is one of several series A&E Networks has created to honor legendary musicians. A&E will also debut it its upcoming Biography: Bobby Brown and Bobby Brown: Every Little Step docu-series at the end of May in a two-night event. The network is also planning to release its Biography episode based on the life and times of Ol' Dirty Bastard. The series will feature unreleased behind-the-scenes footage of the Wu-Tang Clan rapper during his come-up with the group and as a solo artist.



Origins Of Hip-Hop will debut May 30 on A&E. Watch the trailer up top.