Javelina Bites Arizona Woman's Leg While Taking Out The Trash
By Ginny Reese
April 21, 2022
An Arizona woman was bitten on the leg by a javelina while she was taking out the trash, reported 12 News.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the woman was charged, knocked down, and bitten on the leg by the javelina. The incident occurred near Bear Canyon and Snyder Roads.
The 58-year-old woman was transported to the hospital and has since been released. The incident is still being investigated by wildlife officials.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department wrote on Twitter:
"Woman, 58, charged, knocked down & bitten on leg by javelina while taking out trash 7:40 pm Tues. SW of Bear Canyon & Snyder roads. Transported to TMC, treated & released. @azgfdTucson investigating. Always seek MD treatment, & call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7, if bitten by wildlife."
Woman, 58, charged, knocked down & bitten on leg by javelina while taking out trash 7:40 pm Tues. SW of Bear Canyon & Snyder roads. Transported to TMC, treated & released. @azgfdTucson investigating. Always seek MD treatment, & call 623-236-7201 ASAP 24&7, if bitten by wildlife. pic.twitter.com/DssSGtk7QG— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) April 20, 2022
So what should you do if you encounter a javelina?
Kristy Morcom with Wildlife World Zoo explains:
"It is good to be really loud if you encounter some of this wildlife, sometimes just clapping and yelling and being loud is all you need to do for them to run in the opposite direction. If you see a javelina and you have a dog, you want to pick your dog up if it's small enough and go the other way."