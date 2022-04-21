Shocking footage shown in court shows Johnny Depp slamming kitchen cabinets and drawers, smashing a wine glass and promising Amber Heard — who recorded the whole thing, seemingly in an effort to do so without him knowing — that he’ll “give you crazy.” Depp poured himself a large glass of wine and apparently noticed that Heard was recording him by the end of the video. He appeared to intervene with the device by the end of it.

“Being illegally recorded by your chosen other is quite fitting with the rest of the photographs,” Depp responded in court to questions about the video, per TMZ. The celebrity news hub notes that the actor denied hurting Heard during the recorded incident. TMZ previously reported on the video in 2016, reporting that Heard claimed Depp hit her.

Depp is suing Heard for defamation, claiming that an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 (recalling her experience with domestic abuse, yet omitting Depp’s name) had a negative impact on his career. Depp said during his testimony that although he and Heard argued, “Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way nor have have I ever struck any woman in my life.” He claimed that Heard was the one to attack him by throwing a bottle of vodka at him, though she denies the allegation. Cross-examination showed jaw-dropping text messages between Depp and a friend, seemingly making jokes about killing Heard, including one that read: “Let's drown her before we burn her!!! I will f--- her her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead…” Depp has reportedly since apologized for the texts.

A source close to Depp told TMZ earlier in the day that Depp is “a victim of abuse. He has been since Ms. Heard made her very first false allegation in 2016, and has continued to be subject to abuse ever since, as outlined in his testimony. Today's cross-examination by Ms. Heard's attorney has proven to be no exception.”