Naked Man Crashes Truck Into Arizona History Museum

A truck crashed into the Pioneer Arizona Living history Museum at Interstate 17 and Pioneer Road. And according to officials, the man driving the truck was completely naked. Fox 10 Phoenix reported that the man was found near the scene.

Officials say that no one inside the museum was injured as a result of the crash, but the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The museum wasn't open when the man crashed into the building.

A person at the scene said, "Nobody can go in that. I think that building is probably a total loss. It buckled it all the way through and the police said the man hit it at 60 miles an hour. It was going fast when it hit."

Now, museum workers must pick up the pieces before it can reopen.

Daisy Mountain Fire & Medical posted photos of the crash on Twitter. The department wrote:

"The crew from E142B responded Pioneer Living History Museum for reports of a vehicle into a building. Fortunately there were no injuries to report. We do not know the cause of this incident."