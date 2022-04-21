Pat McAfee Targeted For Major Gig Amid 'Up To Something' Tease: Report

By Jason Hall

April 21, 2022

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans
Photo: Getty Images

Pat McAfee says he's "up to something" and, if reports are correct, it's something very big.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post -- who's accurately covered the various broadcasting moves during a busy NFL offseason -- reports Amazon is having conversations about potentially adding McAfee to its Thursday Night Football coverage, as well as airing his weekday talk show, the Pat McAfee Show, on Prime Video, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, who noted that nothing had been finalized as of Thursday (April 20).

Amazon has already added play-by-play man Al Michaels and analyst Kirk Herbstreit -- both frequent guests on the Pat McAfee Show -- to its broadcast team for the upcoming NFL season.

McAfee has previously stated publicly that he'd spoken with Amazon executives but didn't want to be a color commentator due to a large time commitment.

The former NFL punter already serves as the color commentator for WWE's Friday Night SmackDown broadcast on FOX, as well as his weekday commitment to the Pat McAfee Show.

McAfee has shared numerous posts on social media teasing that he was "up to something" in the days leading up to Marchand's report, which a tweet in which Herbstreit responded, "Finally comin to [College GameDay]?!?? Cmon now…it’s time!!!”

Herbstreit's new gig with Amazon allows him to continue his previous positions as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay pre-show and color commentator for primetime ABC Sports' college football broadcast.

