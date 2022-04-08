Pat McAfee Gives 'Massive Thanks' To Jack White
By Jason Hall
April 8, 2022
Former NFL punter and current sports media star Pat McAfee gave a "massive thanks" to musician Jack White on his verified Twitter account Friday (April 8) for allowing him to use 'Seven Nation Army' during his show-stealing WrestleMania debut last Sunday (April 8).
"Good morning beautiful people.. MASSIVE THANKS to Jack White for allowing me to walk to my #WrestleMania moment with THE SINGLE MOST ELECTRIFYING SONG of alllll time," McAfee tweeted, along with an edited clip of his entrance to include a loud crowd chant, followed by promotion of White's new album. "His BRAND NEW album & tour launch TODAY @thirdmanrecords.. I can’t wait to listen and see the show CHEERS."
'Seven Nation Army,' the signature hit of White's former band, the White Stripes, has become a global sports anthem over the years with crowds chanting to the sound of White's iconic guitar riff.
McAfee defeated Austin Theory in a show-stealing match just before the WrestleMania 38 main event.
McAfee, joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, walked out to 'Seven Nation Army' and punted a football into the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium during his entrance.
The former All-Pro punter went on to have a spectacular match in which he shocked many viewers with his in-ring abilities, which included doing a backflip off the ropes onto his feet, clean-hopping back to the top rope and landing a superplex on Theory.
HERE WE GO 🤟🏻🤟🏻 #WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/nTY6u8a0AA— WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022
Nah @PatMcAfeeShow DIFFERENT #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RBQkHk4Xu5— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 4, 2022
MCAFEE WINS!!! MCAFEE WINS!!! MCAFEE WINS!!! #WrestleMania @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/c8dSZHChsQ— WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2022
After the win, McAfee lost an impromptu match to WWE CEO Vince McMahon -- with major interference from his protegeé Theory -- which led to WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin coming down to the ring to give Theory a 'Stone Cold Stunner.'
Austin celebrated by sharing beer with McAfee, before giving the former Pro Bowl punter a Stunner, which led to a viral clip of McAfee on the ground pouring beer into his mouth as he appeared to be in a daze.
Win or lose.. Still booze #WrestleMania #WrestleMania38 pic.twitter.com/UFf8cmd8fd— WrestleMania Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022
Hours after the event, McAfee's wife, Samantha, shared a video of her husband feeling the effects of the match -- and clearly the 'beer bash' -- as they flew back to Indianapolis.
What a night! @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/GYoiFtGWJQ— Samantha McAfee (@MrsMcAfeeShow) April 4, 2022
Numerous Twitter users praised McAfee's WrestleMania performance during the event's live broadcast.
Pat McAfee is incredible. What a performance at WrestleMania. Punters are wrestlers, too. Hopefully he recovers (at some point) from the beatings McMahon and Stone Cold gave him 🍺— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2022
@PatMcAfeeShow this 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/wCTmoxl8MS— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 4, 2022
Have a sneaky feeling @PatMcAfeeShow about to steal the weekend. #WrestleMania— Nixon (@fhnixon) April 4, 2022
Mcafee has to be living a top 10 life ever man— kyle (@knicks_tape99) April 4, 2022
Pat McAfee just lived the dream of every wrestling fan who was ever born. Amazing.— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) April 4, 2022
McAfee, who has previously appeared in several matches for WWE's televised developmental brand NXT, was offered the opportunity to compete in a WrestleMania match by McMahon during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show last month, which the host quickly accepted, once calling it "a dream."
Theory, a rising star who has been McMahon's on-screen protégé in recent months, revealed himself as McAfee's opponent during the March 4 episode of SmackDown, which resulted in Theory slapping the popular commentator after making the challenge.
McAfee has shared numerous posts of himself training in Indianapolis during the lead-up to WrestleMania.
WWE announced McAfee would join veteran play-by-play man Michael Cole on the Friday Night SmackDown announce team in April 2021, after having previously worked numerous angles with current All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole and his faction, Undisputed Era, during his time in NXT.
The 34-year-old was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and first-team All-Pro punter during his eight-year NFL career, as well as being credited as Pro Football Focus' punter of the decade for the 2010s.