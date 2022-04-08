Pat McAfee Gives 'Massive Thanks' To Jack White

'Seven Nation Army,' the signature hit of White's former band, the White Stripes, has become a global sports anthem over the years with crowds chanting to the sound of White's iconic guitar riff.

McAfee defeated Austin Theory in a show-stealing match just before the WrestleMania 38 main event.

McAfee, joined by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, walked out to 'Seven Nation Army' and punted a football into the stands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Stadium during his entrance.

The former All-Pro punter went on to have a spectacular match in which he shocked many viewers with his in-ring abilities, which included doing a backflip off the ropes onto his feet, clean-hopping back to the top rope and landing a superplex on Theory.