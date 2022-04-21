This Cafe Has The Best Pancakes In Illinois

Breakfast is not complete without a good pancake, and Illinois does not leave its residents hanging. There are multiple restaurants and cafes across the state that provide stellar breakfast options complete with pancakes, omelets, and more, but one has become a fan favorite.

According Eat This Not That's list of the best places to order pancakes in every state, the Wildberry Cafe takes first place in Illinois. This cafe is a chain restaurant with locations sprinkled all over the state. They are famous for their Berry Bliss pancakes, filled with berries and cream. They serve a seasonal Blueberry Lemon Curd pancake that is also very popular among customers. Aside from an extensive menu packed with breakfast and brunch options, they also serve coffee and smoothies. Both the Chicago and Libertyville locations offer a catering option to locals.

Here is what Eat This Not That said about the Wildberry Cafe:

"The menu at Wildberry Cafe is extensive, but you're going to want to go right to the pancake area, where you'll find the signature Berry Bliss Pancakes. This towering stack of pancakes comes with berry mascarpone filling, fresh berries, vanilla creme anglaise, and blackberry coulis."

