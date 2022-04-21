This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Italian Food In Florida

Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.

If you want amazing Italian food in the Sunshine State, head over to...

Fratellino!

This is what writers said about this restaurant:

"If you want an upscale Italian dining experience, Fratellino will raise the bar for all future Italian culinary excursions. Their extensive menu ranges anywhere between Pollo Francese and Penne Alla Pippo, and each individual item gets plated to perfection. For a night on the town, this restaurant should be your new starting point."