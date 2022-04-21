This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Italian Food In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

April 21, 2022

Linguini carbonara made with smoked pancetta, fresh eggs, nutmeg, cream, parmesan cheese and black pepper
Photo: Getty Images

Italian food is perfect for almost any occasion. Whether you want to grab a pizza or have a nice dining experience, there are plenty of Italian restaurants ready to serve you.

With hundreds, if not thousands, of Italian restaurants throughout the United States, where can you find the best one in Florida? Eat This, Not That! tracked down a business in each state serving up the tastiest Italian cuisine. These eateries range from gelato shops to pizzerias and classic sit-down restaurants.

If you want amazing Italian food in the Sunshine State, head over to...

Fratellino!

This is what writers said about this restaurant:

"If you want an upscale Italian dining experience, Fratellino will raise the bar for all future Italian culinary excursions. Their extensive menu ranges anywhere between Pollo Francese and Penne Alla Pippo, and each individual item gets plated to perfection. For a night on the town, this restaurant should be your new starting point."

If you need more convincing, this Coral Gables restaurant sports an amazing 5 stars on Yelp with over 1,400 reviews! Besides the rich and homemade-tasting dishes, Yelpers were also blown away by the incredible service there.

You can find Fratellino at 264 Miracle Mile in Miami. It's open for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out other amazing Italian restaurants across the nation.

