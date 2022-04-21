Tom Delonge Says His Film 'Monsters of California' Is 'Finished'
By Yashira C.
April 21, 2022
Tom Delonge revealed today (April 21) that his film Monsters of California is "finished." The film has been described as a coming of age/science fiction film and will mark Delonge's feature film directorial debut.
The Angels & Airwaves frontman posted a still from the film that shows a fearful young man covered in dirt while in the dark. Delonge is directing the film and the IMDB synopsis reads, "Teenager Dallas Edwards, and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California." Delonge wrote in his post: "Monsters of California is finished on Tuesday 😈 @tothestars.media #buckleupbuttercup." Fans showered the musician with comments that they "couldn't wait" and were "so excited."
See the post below.
In an interview with ABC, Delonge said of the film: “I think people are gonna be kinda blown away by what we’ve pulled off on such a micro-budget." He described the film as a “really honest reflection of who I am.” He added, “It’s skateboarders in San Diego, the paranormal, a lot of d*** jokes, but with a really big philosophical ending about life and what it’s all about. I’m really proud that it hits all those marks in a really great, Amblin kind of adventure.” The release date has not yet been announced.