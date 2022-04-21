Tom Delonge Says His Film 'Monsters of California' Is 'Finished'

Tom Delonge revealed today (April 21) that his film Monsters of California is "finished." The film has been described as a coming of age/science fiction film and will mark Delonge's feature film directorial debut.

The Angels & Airwaves frontman posted a still from the film that shows a fearful young man covered in dirt while in the dark. Delonge is directing the film and the IMDB synopsis reads, "Teenager Dallas Edwards, and his derelict friends on a quest for the meaning behind a series of mysterious, paranormal events in Southern California." Delonge wrote in his post: "Monsters of California is finished on Tuesday 😈 @tothestars.media #buckleupbuttercup." Fans showered the musician with comments that they "couldn't wait" and were "so excited."

See the post below.