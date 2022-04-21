WATCH: Steelers Stars Join AEW's Dr. Britt Baker For Pittsburgh Homecoming

Baker defeated Kamela via her 'Lock Jaw' submission hold while wearing a Steelers glove before sending a message to the remaining field in the Owen Hart Foundation women's tournament with the two players in the ring.

The 30-year-old had previously received a thunderous ovation during her return to Pittsburgh last August, having made her first televised appearance in her hometown since winning the AEW women's championship in May 2021, all while wearing a custom jacket black and yellow jacket that featured the logos of the Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Pittsburgh Pirates.

In January, Baker gave a shoutout to then-Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during her appearance on Barstool Sports' Rasslin' podcast with Brandon Walker, which was shared on YouTube Monday (January 17) and taped ahead of the Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Baker, who wore a Roethlisberger jersey during the interview, said she "begged" AEW president, CEO and general manager Tony Khan to bring in the Steelers quarterback after referencing that "Big Ben did a little thing with DX" when Walker acknowledged his show's producer wearing the legendary WWE stable's merchandise around AEW talent.

"I said, 'this is the only thing I'll ever ask from you ever again. Bring him in for something,'" Baker said of her request for AEW to use Roethlisberger

As noted, Roethlisberger had previously hosted WWE RAW in October 2009.

"I want him to do something in AEW with me. I know (he did something in wrestling), but not the good side. We need to bring him to the good side," Baker later added in the interview.

The Punxsutawney native called Roethlisberger her "favorite Steeler" and said she'd hoped to meet the legendary quarterback when the Steelers played against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- owned Khan family -- in Jacksonville, but couldn't due to the NFL's COVID protocols.