LISTEN: Ben Roethlisberger Addresses Juju's Status Ahead Of Playoffs

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be getting a big addition to his offense just in time for the playoffs.

On Thursday (January 13), Steelers.com beat reporter Teresa Varley reported Juju Smith-Schuster was designated to return from injured reserve and participated in practice, three days ahead of the Steelers' AFC Wild Card Round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (January 16).

Roethlisberger appeared on the DVE Morning Show Friday (January 14) ahead of Sunday's game, which will either be the last of or extend his NFL career depending on the outcome and provided an optimistic update on Smith-Schuster's status, though refraining from confirming he'd be available.

"I don't have an answer to the possibilities or any of that stuff, yes, he was at practice yesterday, I thought he looked awesome, but it's his body, only he knows how he feels and how it felt," Roethlisberger said. "He had a pretty significant injury and so, you know, the way Juju plays the game is physical, we all know it, we all love it. He could boost this offense and even if it's, like you said, a few plays, it's the encouragement, the energy he brings on the sideline. Anything like that, to have one of your guys out there would be huge for us so I'm keeping my fingers crossed. We'll see how he feels today."