Woman Falls Headfirst Into Vault Toilet While Trying To Get Her Phone

A woman in her 40s had one crappy time during her time in Washington state, according to the Brinnon Fire Department.

A Facebook post from the department says she was using the toilet when she dropped her phone inside the vault, which is located at the top of Mount Walker near the north parking lot. The woman took off the toilet seat and housing and then used her dog's leashes to help her fish out her phone, according to firefighters.

That's when she reportedly slid into the toilet head-first. The distressed woman then called 911 with her phone when she failed to climb out herself. Firefighters from both Brinnon and Quilcene Fire Rescue rushed to the scene and found the woman in the condition she described.

"The crews made a makeshift cribbing platform by passing them down to the patient," according to a Facebook post. "After making it tall enough for her to stand on, the crew pulled the victim to safety." She was reportedly unharmed.

Officials say the woman declined to go to the hospital. Rescue crews insisted she seeks medical attention since she was exposed to human waste, but she just wanted to leave and return to California.

"The patient was extremely fortunate not to be overcome by toxic gases or sustain injury," fire officials concluded.