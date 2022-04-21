You could get paid $10,000 to eat tacos in Texas. Seriously.

Favor, a Texas-based food delivery service, is seeking a Chief Taco Officer to travel across the state and taste and review tacos. The job pays $10,000 for the duration of the role, which is listed as June through July 31. According to WFAA, other job perks include free food, accommodations, transportation, free Favor delivery for a year and customized merch.

Still interested? Here's what you need to do to apply.

To become Favor's new CTO, you'll need to record a short video telling the company why you should be hired and why you're excited about the position. The video, which should be 1 minute or less, must be posted to TikTok or Instagram Reels. Be sure to tag @favor and use the hashtag #FavorDreamJob. Your social media profile must be public to be considered.

In addition to the video, you'll need to fill out an online application.

Applicants should be a "savvy content creator," "an adventurous eater" and a Texas resident over 21 years old, according to the job listing.

Here's what the job entails, according to Favor:

You’ll drive city-to-city across Texas, enjoy the sights and eat tacos. ... You’ll spend two days in each city. You can visit the sights, shop, meet up with friends—whatever you’d like! We simply ask that you get tacos delivered by Favor from a variety of restaurants during at least two meal times (breakfast, and lunch or dinner) throughout your stay in each city and review your dining experience with photos, a written journal entry, and video to share with our team, as well as your followers across social channels. We also ask that you provide videos and photos of your activities across Texas—think of this as a travel journal documenting your trip!