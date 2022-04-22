Alabama Adds Another Big Transfer Commitment

By Jason Hall

April 22, 2022

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Photo: Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to add another piece to their already loaded offense.

Former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell announced his commitment to the Tide on Friday (April 22), BamaOnLine reports.

The Miami native chose Alabama over offers from the hometown Hurricanes and reigning national champion Georgia, among others.

“Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young,” Harrell told BamaOnLine regarding what led to his commitment decision. “I just feel like with his arm and his capability of throwing the ball, I feel like our chemistry would be fine with the speed I have and the capability I have as well. I feel like we could go a long way with it.”

Harrell visit the University of Alabama campus during the Tide's A-Day Spring Game last weekend, just days after he initially entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The speedy receiver recorded 18 receptions for 523 yards and six touchdowns -- three of which were at least 59-yard scores -- in 13 games for Louisville during the 2021 season.

Harrell is the fifth transfer addition to Alabama's roster, joining fellow wide receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia), running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech), cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and offensive tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt).

