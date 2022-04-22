Alabama Adds Another Big Transfer Commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to add another piece to their already loaded offense.

Former Louisville wide receiver Tyler Harrell announced his commitment to the Tide on Friday (April 22), BamaOnLine reports.

The Miami native chose Alabama over offers from the hometown Hurricanes and reigning national champion Georgia, among others.

“Just with the quarterback, with Bryce Young,” Harrell told BamaOnLine regarding what led to his commitment decision. “I just feel like with his arm and his capability of throwing the ball, I feel like our chemistry would be fine with the speed I have and the capability I have as well. I feel like we could go a long way with it.”