Arizona Police Offering $10,000 Reward For Help On 23-Year-Old Cold Case

Twenty three years ago, two bodies were found off a highway in Arizona. Now, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is offering a cash reward for help in identifying and finding the suspects.

According to AZCentral, the bodies of a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds in a drainage ditch off U.S. 93 between Wickenburg and Wickieup on April 23, 1999. They were later identified as William Rodriguez, 39, of Mesa, and Rebecca Rubalcava, 20, of Phoenix.

Rodriguez was described as a 5-foot-10 Puerto Rican man who weighed 175 pounds. He went by the nicknames "Cuba" and "Cubano." Rubalcava was 5-foot-7, weighed 140 pounds and had brwen hair and green eyes. She sometimes went by the name "Rebecca LaRue," the Sheriff's Office said, according to AZCentral.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding the suspects in this double homicide. Any information that leads to an arrest in this case could earn up to a $10,000 cash reward. Contact Yavapai Silent Witnesses at 1-800-932-3232 or submit an anonymous tip here.