Beloved Dallas Tex-Mex Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 51 Years

Herrera's Cafe in Dallas is closing its doors after 51 years.

The longtime Tex-Mex favorite confirmed the closing on social media, but did not give a reason why it was shutting down, according to WFAA. Nora Ontiveros said the restaurant was able to make it through the pandemic, but economic troubles still linger. "We're blessed that we've been here this long, but the thing is: Everything's changing now. You can't find workers to work. The food is so expensive. I think it's time for us to go," told The Dallas Morning News.

According to WFAA, Herrera's Cafe opened in 1971 by Amelia Herrera on Maple Avenue in Dallas. It only had nine tables at first, but then became monumentally popular with lines wrapped around the street. The Maple Avenue location was eventually moved to Sylvan Avenue after they were "pushed out by high real estate prices in the area," WFAA reported.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Herrera's Cafe had been operating on a month-to-month lease since 2020.

The restaurant has gained national recognition from The New York Times, Texas Monthly and National Geographic.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant thanked all its customers and shared memories through the years. Herrera's Cafe will close its doors for the final time on Friday, April 22.

North Texas is home to several other restaurants that share the same family and name but are under different ownership. These restaurants — Herrera's Oak Cliff, Cafe Herrera in Downtown Dallas and Herrera's Tex-Mex in Addison — will all remain open.