Blxst Drops His New Project Featuring Rick Ross, Arin Ray & More

Blxst has been a mainstay in Los Angeles since he established his rap collective TIU Muzic in 2014. Once he founded his Evgle label in 2015, he began dropping solo tracks and also collaborated with other California artists like Eric Bellinger and Bino Rideaux, who joined forces with Blxst for their 2019 joint effort Sixtape. In 2020, Blxst and his imprint teamed up with Red Bull Records to drop his first solo EP No Love Lost and the deluxe edition a few months later. No Love Lost (Deluxe) features his hit single "Chosen" featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.



Since then, Blxst has connected with plenty of other artists like Russ, Snoop Dogg, Mozzy, Blueface, and the late Drakeo The Ruler. Although he dropped another EP and Sixtape 2 last year, the 29-year-old doesn't feel like his latest project, which is technically considered a mixtape, will bring about any kind of "sophomore slump."



“I don’t even look at it as a mixtape,” Blxst told HipHopDX earlier this week. “I came up with a new word. I like to call it a composition because it’s a work of art. It’s still a body of work and it’s all original. When I think of a mixtape, I think of Lil Wayne mixtapes and 50 Cent mixtapes where they remix other beats. But to me, this is an original body of work and it tells a cohesive story.”



Listen to Blxst's new project Before You Go below.

