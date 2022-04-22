Cuteness Overload: Columbus Zoo Announces Birth Of Baby Penguin

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has just announced the birth of the newest member of its Humboldt penguin family that hatched on March 20. The healthy baby penguin's sex has not been determined and it does not have a name yet.

The penguin is being housed in the Shores and Aquarium section of the zoo, according to WBNS10.

The zoo took to Twitter to share the good news with followers and fans. The penguin is being hand-raised to make sure that it does not contract the Avian flu from any outside sources. Most of the birds at the zoo are being kept indoors to protect them from the outbreak that is sweeping the nation.

UPI noted that the baby penguin will slowly be introduced to other members of its colony rather than all at once for its safety. It will meet fellow penguins and visitors of the zoo when it has reached a less fragile age and the flu declines.

It is currently being fed fish formula by the caregivers at the zoo and a blood test was recently conducted to determine its sex. The zoo will let its visitors and social media followers know soon wether the baby is a male or female.