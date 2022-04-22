Latest On Robert Williams' Injury Status In Celtics-Nets Series: Report

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is "close to a return and could play in Game 3" of the team's first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday (April 23), sources with knowledge of the situation told Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium.

"Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium," Charania tweeted. "Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27."

Williams was initially ruled out for a minimum of "several weeks" due to a meniscus tear in late March.