North Carolina Woman Scores $1 Million One Day After Predicting Lottery Win

Licette Griffin, of Greensboro, was sure she was going to be a lottery winner one day. The North Carolina woman seemingly manifested her dream when she scored a million dollar lottery win just one day after predicting she was going to land her own prize.

"I told him, 'One of these days it's going to happen,'" she recalled. "The next day this happened."

Griffin purchased her lucky $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from the Gate City Express on East Lee Street, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. She waited until she got home to scratch off the ticket as she sat on the porch. When she finally did reveal the $1 million prize, she couldn't believe it.

"When I saw I won, my hands started shaking," she said. "I called my husband and he immediately left work and came home."

Griffin claimed her prize at lottery headquarters, where she had to choose to receive her $1 million prize as either an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one-time, lump sum payment of $600,000. She ended up choosing the latter, taking home a massive $426,063 after state and federal tax withholdings.

When asked what she plans to do with the prize, Griffin said she hopes to celebrate a milestone in her marriage by taking a trip to Puerto Rico with her husband. She also hopes to invest some of the money and donate a portion to their church.

"It's our 25-year wedding anniversary," she said. "This win will allow us to celebrate the way we want to."