'Is This Real?': North Carolina Man Wins Big After Mom Buys Lottery Ticket

By Sarah Tate

April 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes good things happen when you least expect it. That's what one man in North Carolina discovered after he won a huge lottery prize following the loss of his father.

Bryan Castillo Quintana, of Greenville, is celebrating a big lottery win after scoring a huge $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket. According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Quintana's mother the 21-year-old aspiring nurse a $25 Extreme Cash ticket from the Sheetz on North Memorial Drive in Greenville. She was with him when he scratched the ticket in her living room, revealing the six-figure win.

"When I saw it I was like, 'Is this real?'" he recalled. "We didn't believe it at first, I thought it must be a mistake."

Quintana claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Tuesday (April 19), bringing home a total of $71,017 after all state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his winnings, he said he hopes to pay some bills and help his family, especially after the recent loss of his father, who unexpected passed away in 2020.

"My dad was such an integral part of our family," said Quintana. "Now I'm just really excited that we have a form of stability in our life now."

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.