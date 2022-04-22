Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Co-Host 'The Tonight Show'

By Kelly Fisher

April 22, 2022

Photo: ANDREW LIPOVSKY/NBC

Shawn Mendes is slated to take on co-hosting duties the same night he performs his latest hit single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. Mendes and Fallon will team up to deliver the monologue together during the special edition of the late night show. Mendes joins a star-studded list of previous celeb co-hosts, including Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Dave Grohl.

Mendes will sit down with Fallon to talk about his upcoming tour. Then, the co-hosts will interview actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Mendes will perform “When You’re Gone,” reads a press release announcing plans for the show. It’s set to air on Friday, April 29. Fallon shared the news in a tweet on Friday (April 22), lip syncing “When You’re Gone” in a brief video.

When You’re Gone” shows off the singer-songwriter’s vulnerable side: “You never know how good you have it until you're staring at a picture of the only girl that matters. I know what we're supposed to do, it's hard for me to let go of you so I'm just trying to hold on. Hold on, I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone. I don't wanna move on.”

Watch the music video here:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.