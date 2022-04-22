Shawn Mendes Teams Up With Jimmy Fallon To Co-Host 'The Tonight Show'

Shawn Mendes is slated to take on co-hosting duties the same night he performs his latest hit single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. Mendes and Fallon will team up to deliver the monologue together during the special edition of the late night show. Mendes joins a star-studded list of previous celeb co-hosts, including Cardi B, Kevin Hart and Dave Grohl.

Mendes will sit down with Fallon to talk about his upcoming tour. Then, the co-hosts will interview actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Mendes will perform “When You’re Gone,” reads a press release announcing plans for the show. It’s set to air on Friday, April 29. Fallon shared the news in a tweet on Friday (April 22), lip syncing “When You’re Gone” in a brief video.