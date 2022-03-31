Shawn Mendes Wants To Hold On In New 'When You're Gone' Video

Shawn Mendes doesn't want to move on in his newest single "When You're Gone."

The Canadian singer dropped his newest track and accompanying music video on Thursday (March 31) after first debuting the song during a set at SXSW in Austin, Texas, earlier this month. Written by Mendes, Jonah Shy and Scott Harris, "When You're Gone" shows Mendes' vulnerable side of not knowing how to move on from a relationship.

"You never know how good you have it until you're staring at a picture of the only girl that matters. I know what we're supposed to do, it's hard for me to let go of you so I'm just trying to hold on," he sings, before moving into the chorus, "Hold on, I don't wanna know what it's like when you're gone. I don't wanna move on."

The video was directed by Jay Martin, who also was behind Mendes' other hit videos for "Stitches," "Mercy" and "It'll Be Okay." Filmed in both Austin and his hometown of Toronto, the "When You're Gone" features the SXSW performance and crowd as well as real moments recording and rehearsing the track.

In addition to his newest single, which follows December 2021's track "It'll Be Okay," Mendes is preparing to hit the road for his Wonder: The World Tour in June.

Check out the video for "When You're Gone" below.