Texas Child Finds Dead Body While Walking To School

A child found a body while walking to school on Friday (April 22) in San Antonio, Texas.

The child said the body was lying in a passageway on their route to school, in the 900 block of Westleaf, according to KENS 5. The San Antonio Police Department confirmed it was a man was found dead, however other details surrounding the man's death are still uncertain.

According to KENS 5, police have not yet reported if foul play is involved. They are still waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the details. Police do not know the man's age, how long he was dead or any other elements.

Police did give some context regarding the area where the man's body was found: It's "kind of like a canal, but it's a passageway, so the school is right behind it. You have a lot of neighborhood kids who walk by back and forth."